Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) on Wednesday reported a total consolidated income of around ₹831 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company, which is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors (investment manager), posted a consolidated EBITDA of ₹574.3 crore, Cube InvIT said.

The Board of Directors of the investment manager has declared a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of ₹2 to ordinary unitholders for the April-June quarter of FY 2024-25, amounting to a total distribution of around ₹267 crore, it added.

The record date for the distribution is August 9, 2024, and the distribution payment will be made on or before August 14, 2024.

Cube InvIT Group CFO Pankaj Vasani said “The start of FY25 has been encouraging, with our Q1 results demonstrating yet another quarter of solid business performance and consistent returns.”

The DPU comprises ₹1.04 per unit as interest, ₹0.22 per unit as dividend, ₹0.73 per unit as repayment of SPV loan, and ₹0.01 per unit as treasury income. The company is confident in maintaining this performance in the quarters to come, he added.

As of June 30, 2024, the net debt/enterprise value stands at 38 per cent, and the portfolio valuation also increased to a total Asset under Management of ₹2,876.46 crore.

Vinay Sekar, CEO of Cube InvIT, said, “We have been showcasing consistent growth across our road assets, and the seamless integration of the recently acquired six HAM assets into our portfolio is a validation of the synergistic capabilities of our teams.”