Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is tightening its grip on monitoring safety measures. A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken 2023, witnessing a 77 per cent increase, compared to 305 enforcement actions carried out in 2022. It has imposed financial penalties to the tune of ₹2.75 crore in 2023, resulting in a significant uptick of 39 per cent, against the financial penalties totalling ₹1.975 crore imposed in 2022.

“During 2023, DGCA intensified its safety oversight efforts, conducting 5,745 surveillances (4,039 planned surveillances, 1,706 spot checks and night surveillances), which is an all-time high. This marked an increase of 26 per cent of surveillance activities, compared to 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape,” said DGCA.

The DGCA checked compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid down safety obligations.

On the basis of the findings of the surveillance conducted, “enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines and other operators was taken. A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in 2023, witnessing a 77 per cent increase, compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out in 2022,” it said.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included suspension of Approved Training Organisation of Air India and financial penalties on airlines such as Air India, Air Asia, IndiGo and Spice Jet. Enforcement Actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators.

