The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued 1,622 commercial pilot licences (CPLs) — a decade-high — in 2023. Among these, 18.12 per cent were women pilots, reflecting an increase of 22.5 per cent, compared to 2022. Last year, 1,135 CPLs were issued, encompassing both locally and internationally trained pilots.

In a statement on Monday, the aviation watchdog said: “The record issuance of total CPLs for 2023 has surpassed the previous milestone of 1,165 licences issued in 2022, marking a 39.22 per cent increase. This is the second consecutive year where the number of licenses issued has reached a decade-high.”

During the inauguration of three flying training schools in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia mentioned that in the first five months of 2023 alone, DGCA had issued 731 CPLs. He confidently predicted that this number would exceed the total licenses issued last year by the end of this year.

Regarding the licences for women pilots, the DGCA stated that India is considered one of the leading nations in terms of Women Pilot Licenses. The significant percentage increase upholds the Government of India’s vision of women empowerment in the civil aviation sector. It is estimated that approximately 14 per cent of the workforce employed by Scheduled Airlines comprises women pilots.

The increase in license issuances aligns with the recovery of air traffic post the Covid-19 pandemic and the backdrop of significant aircraft orders placed by major Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo.

flying training schools

The growth is further attributed to the expanding number of flying training schools in the country. Campbell Wilson, Air India’s MD and CEO, said the airline has invested $200 million in pilot training facilities.

Additionally, the introduction of monthly examinations for aspiring pilots in 2021, as opposed to the previous quarterly schedule, contributes to the uptick. Alongside this, the Ministry has made changes in rules, such as extending the number of years a license is issued. Commercial Pilot Licenses are now valid for ten years, and the government has amended rules for enhanced ease of doing business in aviation; previously, CPLs were valid for five years, requiring renewal upon completion.