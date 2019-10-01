DGCA suspends two IndiGo pilots for runway encroachment

Two IndiGo pilots have been suspended for three months from September 3 this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday evening.

Both the IndiGo pilots were flying an Airbus A-320 aircraft between Delhi and Udaipur on June 2 this year and are said to have taken action, which could have ``jeopardised the safety of the passengers and aircraft.” The action has been taken as the crew did not follow the instructions of the Air Traffic Controller to `Hold at holding Point Runway 10' whereas the crew read back the ATC taxi instruction correctly. In addition, the crew did not pay attention to the taxiway markings.

The DGCA inquiry found that the two pilots were involved in a runway incursion as they failed to follow the instructions of Air Traffic Controller. The DGCA said in a statement that the pilots accepted their lapses and explained that this happened due to distraction for a while by aircraft holding and taking off from runway 09.