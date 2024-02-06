DHL Express, a global express shipping service, and Aragen LifeSciences entered into a partnership to use DHL’s GoGreen Plus service.

GoGreen Plus involves using sustainable aviation fuel, which helps customers reduce Scope 3 emissions, including carbon dioxide emissions, associated with their freight, a company release said.

“Aragen is our first Science-Based Targets Initiative customer to have come on board to reduce carbon emissions, and we’re proud to support their ambition. Now more than ever, it has become necessary to address the problem of Scope 3 emissions. With our GoGreen Plus service, we’re assisting customers in this journey. We hope this agreement inspires others to adopt sustainable practices and embrace low-emission transport services through sustainable aviation fuel, RS Subramanian, Senior Vice-President – South Asia, DHL Express, said in a release.

Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Sciences, said, “Sustainability and ESG are key priority areas for Aragen and this collaboration with DHL Express will help us achieve our near-term target under SBTi by 2032. As a socially and environmentally responsible corporation, Aragen is committed to reducing carbon emissions produced while shipping internationally, and the GoGreen Plus service will enable us to achieve this.’‘

Aragen will use the GoGreen Plus service across its major overseas trade lanes including American and European routes.