DHL Express, an international express delivery provider, is investing over €100 million in transport and handling capacity for its fourth quarter. This investment aims to support customer growth during the traditional end-of-year peak season.

The growth in worldwide e-commerce is expected to drive volume growth for DHL Express on intercontinental lanes between Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas with a projected growth of an 8.8 increase in 2024, said the company in a release. Additionally, it said that the volume of B2B shipments will continue to recover gradually.

John Pearson, CEO, DHL Express stated, “With ongoing volatility in global freight markets and a continued strong flow of e-commerce volumes, we are expecting a healthy surge in demand for express services in the fourth quarter. We are making the necessary investments to maximize the resilience of our global network and make our customers successful during a demanding 2024 peak.”

Investments in aviation capacity

The company has invested in additional large and medium wide-body aircraft and added extra flights using its current fleets, with a particular focus on intercontinental routes. It anticipates a high-level volume specifically in the China outbound lane to the rest of the world during the upcoming peak season.

Additionally, the company is investing in eight new Boeing 777 freight aircraft on trans-Pacific and intercontinental routes between Asia and Europe.

The company has also invested in handling and sorting capacity in its ground network, including the aviation facilities in Copenhagen, Cologne, Paris, Atlanta, Brussels, and East Midlands (UK), among others to allow for more flexible flying schedules and the ability to reroute cargo in the event of heavy demand or supply chain disruption.