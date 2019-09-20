DHL Express revises shipment price

International express service provider DHL Express has proposed an average increase of 6.9 per cent in shipment price, effective from January 1, 2020.

A DHL release said that this increase could go up to 15 per cent for shipments of cross border e-commerce, owing to higher costs of delivery.

Substantiating the revision, RS Subramanian, Country Manager, DHL Express India said the annual price adjustment allows the service provider (DHL Express) to invest in new lower carbon-emissions aircraft, improved hubs and facilities and innovative technologies.

The prices are adjusted on an annual basis taking currency dynamics and inflation into account. Price adjustments would vary from country to country but would apply to all customers where contracts allow.