DHL to invest €500 million in India over the next five years

In one of the biggest investments in the logistics sector in the country, DHL supply chain will be investing €500 million (nearly ₹4,000 crore) over the next five years in India.

The company will invest in real estate and build campuses across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The investment is being done in order to grow the warehousing capacity across the country to reach a total capacity of 22 million square feet by 2026. The company will also double its Indian workforce from 14,000 employees to 25,000 by 2026.

“We will be witnessing a huge growth in the fashion and retail sector. The number of e-commerce we do in India has gone up by 50 per cent excluding the grocery numbers. Building up large multi-client sites with end-to-end transport solutions will allow us to maximize operational efficiency,” said Vikas Anand, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt. Ltd.

Globally, the company does 509 million orders per year.

With the investment, the company will focus on increasing digitalization, warehousing capacity, workforce, operation of business support centres and use green fuel and electric vehicles for intra-city distribution. The warehouses will be enabled with digital technology solutions including indoor robotic transport, assisted picking robots, intelligent process automation, wearable devices, inventory management robots and algorithmic optimizations.

“Asia Pacific currently accounts for about 15 per cent of DHL Supply Chain’s global revenue with India being a key contributor to this growth. Worth over $200 billion now, the Indian logistics market is expected to grow at about 10 per cent in the next five years to reach around $300 billion,” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.