Domestic airlines register 8.80% passenger growth in February

The domestic airlines flew 1.23 crore passengers in February this year as compared to 1.13 crore passengers during the same period previously, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

IndiGo, the Delhi based, low cost airline carried 59.31 lakh of the 1.23 crore flown in February this year followed by SpiceJet (18.91 lakh), Air India (14.81 lakh), GoAir (12.31 lakh), Air Asia (8.97 lakh) and Vistara (8.34 lakh), the data shows.

SpiceJet maintained its number one position among all domestic airlines reporting Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 93 per cent in February this year. Passenger Load Factor shows how many seats in an aircraft are being occupied. GoAir reported the second highest PLF (90.5 per cent), followed by IndiGo (88.3 per cent), Vistara (88 per cent) and Air Asia (83.6 per cent) Air India reported a PLF of 81.9 per cent.

Air Asia reported the best On Time Performance among all domestic airlines at 83.4 per cent followed by IndiGo (81.6 per cent), Go Air (78.6 per cent), Vistara (74.9 per cent), SpiceJet (74.4 per cent) and Air India (51 per cent).