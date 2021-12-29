EaseMyTrip ropes in actors Vijay Raaz, Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors

EaseMyTrip, India’s second-largest online travel platform, has roped in actors Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors. This is the first time that EaseMyTrip has appointed any brand ambassadors.

According to Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, the platform has revolutionised online travel by introducing initiatives such as a hassle-free booking experience, zero convenience fee and full refund due to medical reasons.

“Now is the right time for us to let more people be aware of such initiatives by EaseMyTrip through our brand campaign with Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma,” he said.