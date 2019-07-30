Logistics

Essar Bulk Terminal Q1 cargo throughput up 3% at Hazira

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Essar Bulk Terminal on Tuesday said the company achieved an overall cargo throughput of seven million tonnes during the first quarter of 2019-20, up by close to 3 per cent from 6.8 mt at its Hazira port in Gujarat.

Of the total cargo throughput during the quarter, 5.9 mt was captive cargo, while 1.1 mt was third-party cargo. The third-party cargo increased by 22.2 per cent from 0.9 mt reported in the same quarter last year.

EBTL operates the 50-mtpa bulk terminal in Hazira, Gujarat.

"There is a significant upswing in the region’s economic activity and the Hazira terminal is well-placed to capitalise on the opportunity. The focus on operational efficiencies and increase in third-party cargo will be major catalysts in fuelling future growth," a company statement said.

EBTL's current operations span four terminals with a combined capacity of 110 MTPA, which is roughly 5 per cent of India’s port capacity.

The company is a leader in the non-containerised bulk cargo space. Having clocked a throughput of 40 mt in fiscal 2018-19, Essar Ports is expecting to handle over 60 mt in the current financial year.

Published on July 30, 2019
Essar Shipping Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Licenses of 2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for crash landing plane at Mumbai airport