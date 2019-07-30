Essar Bulk Terminal Q1 cargo throughput up 3% at Hazira

Essar Bulk Terminal on Tuesday said the company achieved an overall cargo throughput of seven million tonnes during the first quarter of 2019-20, up by close to 3 per cent from 6.8 mt at its Hazira port in Gujarat.

Of the total cargo throughput during the quarter, 5.9 mt was captive cargo, while 1.1 mt was third-party cargo. The third-party cargo increased by 22.2 per cent from 0.9 mt reported in the same quarter last year.

EBTL operates the 50-mtpa bulk terminal in Hazira, Gujarat.

"There is a significant upswing in the region’s economic activity and the Hazira terminal is well-placed to capitalise on the opportunity. The focus on operational efficiencies and increase in third-party cargo will be major catalysts in fuelling future growth," a company statement said.

EBTL's current operations span four terminals with a combined capacity of 110 MTPA, which is roughly 5 per cent of India’s port capacity.

The company is a leader in the non-containerised bulk cargo space. Having clocked a throughput of 40 mt in fiscal 2018-19, Essar Ports is expecting to handle over 60 mt in the current financial year.