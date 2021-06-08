EXIM work at Chennai port take a hit as 2-wheelers not issued e-passes

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Clearing of goods at Chennai port, airport and container freight stations are getting affected as employees of logistics service providers, including Customs brokers, are unable to travel due to non-issuance of e-passes for two-wheelers.
The Customs clearance of import and export at port, airport and CFS are under essential services and exempted categories. Issuance of e-passes will facilitate Customs clearance of import and export cargo, said an official of the Chennai Custom Brokers’ Association. As many as 2,000 e-passes will be required every day, he added.
However, beginning May 25, two-wheelers are not allowed to ply on the roads.
“Our custom broker community engaged in Customs clearance and other allied logistics services are allowed to work with identity cards issued by Customs. Customs clearance has many hurdles in working from home. Documents / courier cannot be received by us, which would mean that original documents, certificates and licenses required for clearances, will not be available and hence, clearances will not be possible,” said S Nataraja, President of The Chennai Custom Brokers’ Association.
“Our employees are required to travel by two-/four-wheelers to many places like airports, seaport and other CFS located in various places to facilitate the clearance of goods and transportation,” he said.
The government should advise concerned offices to issue necessary e-passes to our logistics service providers and allow them to travel in two-/four-wheelers to their workplace, he said.
RN Sekar, Proprietor, Trident Cargo, International says that if travel is restricted only to four-wheelers, mobility becomes a challenge. It would not be cost-effective and will lead to stagnation of cargo, resulting in congestion and possible payment of high penal charges.
MSV Choudary, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, in a letter to JK Tripathy, Director General of Police, said that police personnel are preventing movement of Customs officers, staff, Customs brokers, staff of CFS, steamer agents partner government agencies and personnel of trailers/vehicles transporting import/export goods on two-wheelers.
Any hindrance to the movement of import and export cargo will create congestion at ports, and also result in economic hardship to the Exim trade. Customs is working 24X7 to ensure that all the goods, including raw materials required for Covid-19, medical supplies and consumables are reaching the concerned on emergency basis, he said.
