Exports plummet 34% in March

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
India’s exports of goods in March 2020 declined 34.57 per cent to $21.41 billion (year-on-year) as the spread of Covid-19 across countries disrupted production and supply chains globally. This pulled down overall export figures for financial year 2019-20 by 4.78 per cent to $314.31 billion.
Imports in March 2020 were also severely hit falling 28.72 per cent to $31.16 billion while the trade deficit narrowed to $9.76 billion as against the deficit of $11 billion in March 2019. Overall trade deficit in 2019-20 was lower at $152.88 billion compared to the trade gap in 2018-19 at $184 billion as imports during the fiscal declined 9.12 per cent to $467.19 billion, as per figures released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.
Exporters believe that the first quarter of 2020-21 will see a similar downward trend and nominal growth may start only from the second quarter depending on the conditions evolving in the international market.
“April would be worse (than March) as international trade, except in medicine and essential supplies, has come to a near halt. Exporters are facing a question of survival,” said Ravi Sehgal from Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India.
Fall in exports in March 2020 was spread across sectors, including all top performers, such as petroleum products, readymade garments, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, leather products, coal and other minerals, plastic and linoleum, carpets and handicrafts.
Eport of agricultural commodities such as oil meals, meat and poultry, dairy products, tea and other cereals also posted a steep decline during the month.
Sectors which posted a decline in imports in March 2020 include gold, petroleum products, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones (-53.46%), machinery, electronic goods and coal & coke.
India’s goods exports were sluggish even before the Covid-19 crisis broke out due to overall slowdown in the global economy and world trade. Exports in April-February 2019-20 period had declined 1.5 per cent to $292.91 billion although there was a marginal growth in February 2020. In 2018-19, exports touched a high of $330 billion.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...