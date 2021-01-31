First ‘Python’ container train service on DFC to be flagged off on Monday

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Gateway Rail Freight Ltd will flag off the first so-called ‘Python’ container train service on a recently opened section of Western dedicated freight corridor on Monday carrying 360 containers of French shipping Line CMA CGM S A.
‘Python train’ service clubs two double-stack container trains, each carrying 180 containers, and pulled by three locomotives.
Sachin Bhanushali, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Gateway Rail Freight Ltd, told BusinessLine that two double-stack container trains arriving from Mundra port and Pipavav port carrying import containers of CMA CGM will be put together at New Kishangarh (Madar Jn) in Rajasthan and hauled over 306 km to New Ateli (Rewari in Haryana).
Gateway Rail Freight is a unit of Mumbai-listed Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
CMA CGM is the world’s fourth-largest container shipping company.
“Running Python trains will increase the throughput and improve the overall turnaround time of trains. This, in turn, will help in increasing the efficiency as well as reducing the cost for customers,” Bhanushali said.
Python trains will become a regular feature, he said adding that “this is how the operations are going to be on the Western dedicated freight corridor once it becomes fully operational”.
The 306 km long Rewari - Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) was opened on January 7.
