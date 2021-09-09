Ford to stop vehicle manufacturing operations in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Ford India announced that it will wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand, Gujarat, by the fourth quarter of 2021. The vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai will be closed by Q2 of 2022.
Ford India will maintain parts’ depots in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Sanand, and Kolkata; and will work closely with its dealer network to restructure and help facilitate their transition from sales and service to parts and service support.
About 4,000 employees are expected to be affected by the restructuring. Ford will work closely with employees, unions, suppliers, dealers, government, and other stakeholders in Chennai and Sanand to develop a fair and balanced plan to mitigate the effects of the decision, it said.
The US carmaker said it will restructure its operations with plans to significantly expand its Chennai-based Ford Business Solutions team and bring to market some of Ford’s iconic global vehicles and electrified SUVs while ceasing vehicle manufacturing in India, according to a statement.
Following accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years and a $0.8 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019, the restructuring is expected to create a sustainably profitable business in India.
However, the company will continue to provide customers in India with ongoing parts, service, and warranty support.
More than 500 employees at the Sanand Engine plant, which produces engines for export for the best-selling Ranger pickup truck, and about 100 employees supporting parts distribution and customer service, also will continue to support Ford’s business in India.
Ford will begin importing and selling must-have, iconic vehicles, including Mustang coupe. Sales of current products such as Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour will cease once existing dealer inventories are sold.
