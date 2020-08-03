Freight rates may see no relief from drop in Delhi diesel prices

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
A near 10 per cent drop in diesel prices in the capital, following the slashing of Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by the Delhi government last week, is not reflecting in truck freight charges. Transport experts say they do not expect much change in medium- and long-distance freight rates.
Meanwhile, transport unions are asking the Centre and other States to take a cue from Delhi and lower diesel prices.
Long-distance trucks bypassing Delhi are unlikely to change their routes to fill their tanks in the city for two reasons. “First, the gap in diesel price per litre between Delhi and adjoining States is not high. Second, Delhi charges a so-called Green Tax per trip of ₹1,300 (for smaller and medium size commercial trucks) and ₹2,700 for larger trucks,” SP Singh, Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training’s (IFTRT), told BusinessLine.
Moreover, businesses in Delhi have shrunk, lowering the cargo pie in the capital as many migrants who had returned to their hometowns amid the pandemic are yet to return.
The IFTRT, which does not expect a change in medium and long distance freight rates, does, however, expect a shift in purchasing preference of commercial vehicle users towards diesel instead of CNG vehicles in Delhi-NCR, given that CNG vehicles are costlier despite the fuel cost being lower than diesel. That said, vehicle users in Delhi – commercial and private — who’d avoided filling their fuel tanks due to the higher prices will no longer do so.
Fuel accounts for 65 per cent of the operating costs and not only exerts pressure on the transport operations but also foments inflationary trends, thus impacting the common man, said the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Last Thursday, Delhi announced a reduction in VAT on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, which made diesel prices in Delhi cheaper by ₹8.36 per litre.
The AIMTC was cautious about predicting the impact on freight rate given that truckers are operating in a highly competitive, low-demand market. “Fuel tanks of trucks have 400-700 litre capacity. An over ₹8 per litre drop will result in huge savings. In an overall low demand situation, whether freight rates will drop or not will be subject to the cost benefit analysis of each truck,” it said.
The organisation reiterated its demand to the Centre and other States to lower the diesel price. Transporters have been demanding a rollback of fuel price hike, rationalisation of taxes on fuel, uniform rate of diesel across the country and monthly or quarterly revision of fuel prices.
“We request the governments of other States to take a cue from Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and reduce VAT in their States to provide some relief to the transport fraternity and the common man,” AITMC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said in a statement.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...