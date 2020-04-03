Logistics

Gangavaram Port contributes ₹3 crore to AP CM Relief Fund

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Gangavaram Port Limited on Friday contributed ₹3 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

A cheque was handed over to Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister by DVS Raju, Chairman, Gangavaram Port Limited and N Sambasiva Rao, its Chief Executive Officer

Andhra Pradesh
coronavirus
ports
