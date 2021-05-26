Gati to exit cold chain business

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Express distribution company Gati Ltd will exit Gati Kausar India Ltd, its cold chain solutions business, to focus on express distribution and e-commerce.
Gati Ltd, a unit of Allcargo Logistics Ltd, will sell its nearly 70 per cent stake in Gati Kausar to existing minority shareholder Mandala Capital AG Limited, a private equity firm focused on investments across the food value chain.
The transaction is expected to close in a month, Gati said in a statement without disclosing the deal value.
Mandala, which currently holds about 30 per cent, will become the controlling shareholder in Gati Kausar.
Gati speeding up debt reduction by monetising non-core assets
The transaction will help Gati pare its consolidated gross debt by around ₹100 crore. With this, Gati would have reduced its consolidated gross debt by more than 50 per cent over the last 12 months.
Gati has been on a transformation journey to focus on asset-light, high-return on equity businesses after it was acquired by Allcargo Logistics last year.
Gati-KWE starts air freight solutions
It has sold or closed down four non-core businesses to focus entirely on the express distribution and e-commerce businesses and regain market leadership position.
Gati Kausar provides temperature-controlled transport service across verticals comprising healthcare, meat, bio-pharma, dairy products, organised retail and quick-service restaurants. The company operates a 5,500-pallet warehouse at Dharuhera in Haryana, a 300-pallet warehouse in Delhi for city distribution and a 3,500-pallet leased warehouse in Mumbai. With a fleet of 200 refrigerated vehicles, Gati Kausar can transport cargo at temperatures as low as -25 degree Celsius.
