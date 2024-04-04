GE Aerospace has announced an investment of over ₹240 crore to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune that produces components for commercial jet engines.

The infusion of funds will allow the facility, inaugurated in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products, GE Aerospace said in a statement.

“Our team at Multi-modal Manufacturing facility at Pune has a strong focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers. I am delighted to see the expansion at this site which has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components,” said Mike Kauffman, Vice-President - Global Supply Chain at GE Aerospace.

“This investment helps us to continue our growth in aerospace in India, giving us the resources we need to meet increasing customers’ demand,” said Amol Nagar, the managing director for GE Aerospace’s Pune facility.

The components produced at Pune are supplied to GE’s global factories where they are used to assemble G90, GEnx, GE 9X, which is the world’s most powerful commercial jet engine, and the LEAP engines by CFM, a GE and Safran joint venture, the company said.

The facility has been instrumental in developing local aerospace manufacturing talent having trained over 5000 people since inception in specialised aerospace precision manufacturing processes.

