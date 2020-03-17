GMR Hyderabad International Airport goes Single-Use Plastic-free

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has declared itself as a Single-Use Plastic (SUP)-free airport from March 1, 2020, and zero tolerance on use of such material has been imposed across the airport.

This includes all concessionaires and service providers operating at the airport. This initiative is in line with the government’s campaign to phase out SUP by 2022.

The airport had been steadily phasing out the use of non-recyclable plastic over the past few years. And in the final phase, the ‘Single-Use Plastic Free Airport’ campaign was initiated in February 2020, during which the airport stakeholders, like the food & beverage (F&B) outlets, fully switched over to sustainable eco-friendly alternatives like corn starch plates, wooden spoons and forks, while retailers started using only biodegradable boxes and covers to reduce the airport’s plastic footprint.

Hyderabad International Airport has also been encouraging eco-friendly products like jute bags through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF).

SGK Kishore, CEO-GHIAL, said: “GHIAL has declared Hyderabad International Airport a Single-Use Plastic-free airport. It is the culmination of a collaborative effort spanning many years, and we are thankful to our service providers and concessionaires who have supported the initiative in a proactive manner and have been sensitive to the call to make RGIA a Single-Use Plastic-free airport. In addition to phasing out of SUP, we are also promoting eco-friendly alternatives for our service providers/concessionaires and taking up widespread awareness and sustainability campaigns to integrate the entire airport community to work and preserve the environment.”

The airport has taken stringent measures to stop use of SUP; it has eliminated all plastic cutlery from F&B outlets and carry bags used below the stipulated norm of less than 50 microns thickness. The efficient waste management model at the Hyderabad International Airport uses the “two bin” system across the terminal buildings for effective collection and segregation of dry and wet waste.

Some of the plastic items that are exempted from the list of phased out items include security tamper evident bags (STEBs), sealed PET bottles, and pre-packaged materials from manufacturers meant for sale, among others.