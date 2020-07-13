GoAir clocks over 100 international charter flights, repatriates 18,195 stranded Indians

GoAir has clocked more than 100 international charter flights and repatriated 18,195 stranded Indians.

GoAir started the repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its operations with a combination of Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters. As of July 10, the airline flew 103 international charters from the Gulf countries to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. GoAir is geared up to fly 5-6 international charters every day on an average.

“It is our endeavour to continuously support the nation in repatriation efforts – be it Vande Bharat Mission or international private charters. GoAir’s cockpit crew, cabin crew, airport staff and the various teams involved have been burning their midnight oils to make this happen. There is a deep sense of fulfilment and achievement as we fly back our stranded citizens and reunite them with their families. GoAir will be supporting the Government of India with many more Vande Bharat Mission and private charter flights that are required to help our fellow Indians to return to their loved ones,” said Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir.

GoAir did 47 flights between Kuwait and India and repatriated 8,298 stranded Indians back home. Followed by 20 between Doha (Qatar) and India wherein 3,547 were repatriated. The airline's 14 repatriation flights from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) brought 2,403 stuck back home. Another ten repatriation flights from Dubai brought 1,798, nine repatriation flights from Muscat (Oman) and three from Abu Dhabi (UAE) brought 1,613 and 536 stranded Indians back home, respectively.