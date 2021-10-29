Logistics

Great Eastern Shipping reports Q2 net at ₹223 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 29, 2021

Declares interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share.

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd posted a net profit of ₹223.06 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹225.44 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations during the second quarter of FY22 rose to ₹885.01 crore from ₹774.99 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share to the equity shareholders.

Published on October 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like