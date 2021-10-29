Great Eastern Shipping reports Q2 net at ₹223 crore

The Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd posted a net profit of ₹223.06 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹225.44 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations during the second quarter of FY22 rose to ₹885.01 crore from ₹774.99 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share to the equity shareholders.