The helicopter industry in India has witnessed green shoots in 2023, and the growth trajectory is likely to continue in 2024 as well, said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India & South Asia. However, Guglani called for an ecosystem development to boost growth in the segment. Meanwhile, industry players have said that electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) might act as a competition for the helicopter segment, however, he believes that the eVTOL segment will be “complimentary” for the helicopter segment.

“Over the past few years, there has been a slow progression for this sector in India, and obviously Covid did not help. However, in 2023, we have seen green shoots. I say this from both the company perspective, as well as policy perspective,” Guglani told businessline on the sidelines of Wings India 2024.

He added that the company started the year by selling two H160s to private customers, and “for that to come into India was a very good sign,” because it is the OEM’s latest helicopter. Airbus also qualified the H145D3 (five-bladed version) in 2022 for ONGC offshore operations. “These are two new helicopter types which show the market capacity to accept new helicopters.” Besides this, the company also partnered with Indemar to open an MRO capability in India last year.

At Wings India, held earlier this week in Hyderabad, Airbus signed an HCare Initial contract, a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Heligo Charter Private Limited for six Airbus H145 helicopters deployed for offshore and onshore operations in India.

On the policy side, Guglani said that the ministry has setup a helicopter portal for one stop approvals, and is piloting Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) for medical services called Sanjivini. “Once that takes off, then helicopters will be used dedicatedly for HEMS institution: I think demand will pick up and it will provide a template for other states to follow.”

According to him, there is a potential in developing new market segments in India besides HEMS. Segments like Airborne Law Enforcement (ALE), Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Power Transmission lines stringing, security, and Aerial Works, are some such segments.

“Not only that, helicopters could also help in emergency highway roadside assistance,” he said.

Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO, ReadyAssist, said, “Probably, we are the only developing nation in the world whose emergency roadside assistance doesn’t have recuse helicopters. Today we have close to 8000 recovery trucks which are also aging and our country would need at least 20,000 recovery trucks to ensure a faster mobilisation of accidental and broken vehicles. I strongly believe our country needs infrastructure and livelihoods upgrade of the roadside emergency assistance providers.”

According to the company’s website, Airbus has been leading the domestic civil and parapublic helicopter market since 2010, accounting for more than half of the new registered deliveries in India. Currently, there are more than 100 Airbus helicopters in India.

However, Guglani pointed out that there was still scope for improvement. “There’s a real opportunity for passenger shuttle services in India, especially with charter operations. The thing is, when you talk to charter operators, they’ll tell you about the high demand. It’s not about the demand, though—it’s about the time it takes to get those machines here and get them inducted.”

Other challenges he said was regarding the financing of helicopters. “I would like to see more Indian financial institutions financing helicopters,” and lastly, he said that while there were heliports being constructed, India could still use better infrastructure.

Industry watchers believe that electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) could pose a worthy challenger for the helicopter segment. “I believe helicopters segment will not be replaced. This segment has matured in terms of technology and regulations over the past several years. eVTOLS will come but there will also be other use cases for that segment probably. However, eVTOLS will have complementary roles and they will help each other,” he said.