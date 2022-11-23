Private-sector ports major Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (APM Terminals Pipavav) has named Girish Aggarwal as the new Managing Director effective from January 1, 2023.

Aggarwal, currently the Chief Operating Officer of Gateway Terminals India Pvt Limited (APM Terminals Mumbai), will succeed the incumbent MD Jakob Friis Sorensen, who will relocate to Jakarta as Senior Advisor-Growth Initiatives, Indonesia, effective January 1, 2023.

APM Terminals also announced that Sunay Mukerjee, Chief Commercial Officer in Suez Canal Container Terminal (Egypt), will replace Aggarwal in his current role.

“Girish Aggarwal has led Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd as COO since 2019, initiating GTI’s major berth and infrastructure improvement works. He and his team have consistently delivered to our customers and spearheaded one of the most successful implementations of LEAN methodology among our terminals,” said Jonathan R Goldner, Managing Director, Asia and Middle East, APM Terminals. A gold medallist in Bachelor of Technology, Aggarwal holds a postgraduate diploma in operations and systems from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). He was previously CFO for Maersk’s Global Shared Centres. Prior to that he worked with Genpact, Ariba and Hindustan Unilever, a company statement said.

Sorensen will also continue to serve as an advisor to GPPL’s Board of Directors.

“During his tenure, Jakob and the team heroically rebuilt the port from the devastating typhoon Tauktae, while in the middle of severe Covid challenges. Jakob also developed and advanced GPPL’s long-term strategy, including signing a memorandum of understanding for a concession extension, and creating a new port master plan containing a wide range of new business lines,” said Goldner.