Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday announced India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port & Shipping (NCoEGPS).

The centre aims at developing a regulatory framework and alternate technology adoption roadmap for green shipping to foster carbon neutrality and circular economy (CE) in the shipping sector in India.

India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 per cent of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 per cent. This will be through solar and wind-generated power.

Other ports extend support

According to a statement by the Ministry, Deendayal Port Authority Kandla, Paradip Port Authority, Paradip, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi and Cochin Shipyard, Kochi have all extended support for setting up this centre. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the knowledge and implementation partner.

“I thank all the stakeholders of this project for hedging their resources towards a very important aspect of the sector,” Sonowal said.

The ports have also aimed to reduce carbon emissions per ton of cargo handled by 30 per cent by 2030.