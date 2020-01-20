How empathy helped LetsTransport ride the logistics wave

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Empathy is developed by regularly listening to another person’s thoughts, helping build both closeness and respect. Pushkar Singh learnt a valuable lesson in empathy when he met up with truck drivers to get his start-up, LetsTransport, on the road.
“It was our first consignment. We had gone to a naka around tea time and started talking to drivers for the delivery. None of them bought our story. They had no faith in us, though they appreciated youngsters getting into business,” said Singh.
The ex-IITian decided to step up and volunteered to go along with the driver. The trip was 80-km long and took seven hours to get to the destination, but in that time a strong bond was built – of trust and empathy.
The co-founder and CEO of LetsTransport had begun his journey – of enabling urban distribution through a large network of mini trucks in India. What he had not factored in to the equation was the unorganised nature of the trucking industry.
“These truck drivers are an underserved lot,” Singh told BusinessLine, “unlike an Uber or Ola driver. They are even a notch lower than a Swiggy (food delivery) rider, in terms of being organised. None of them even had a bank account. By sitting with them in their trucks and talking about their problems, we gained a lot of trust,” said Singh.
When the co-founders thought of building an app for truckers, they ran into another roadblock. “Little did we realise that truck drivers have not graduated beyond a Nokia 1100. Their transition to a smartphone and teaching them internet banking was a huge eye opener, again a lesson in empathy,” said Singh, recalling the early days in 2015.
It was then the onus of on-boarding the truckers to their platform started in earnest. Engaging with the drivers was a difficult exercise, since most were unprepared for mentors and unable to understand the operational set-up.
“We had to go back several times to discuss strategies and streamline operations to get this unorganised industry to utilise our technology,” said Singh, adding: “On-boarding policies and periodic checks were all tied in with accompanying drivers to a nearby bank or an NBFC, to help them sort out their short term needs.”
Today, the start-up has several products for its drivers, including health insurance, and is spread across 12 cities with five offices.
The venture has been profitable since launch. “We made ₹200-300 in the first trip and have been profitable ever since,” said Singh. Current revenue hovers around ₹300-400 crore, with the only investment made towards building the requisite technology.
LetsTransport, the tech-logistics firm, has trained over 45,000+ truckers in India. Along with his two other IIT batchmates Sudarshan Ravi and Ankit Parasher, Singh is well on the road to fulfilling his passion: “Of building something of our own and creating a legacy combined with identifying an opportunity to create a large outcome.”
Aiming to disrupt the $30-billion urban logistics industry, the start-up is leveraging technology with the trucker community, helping enterprises reach consumers faster.
Given the increasing demand for on-time delivery from shoppers, tech-logistics solutions are playing a key role: from demand forecasting to last-mile deliveries, tech-logistic solutions are keeping track of inventories and bringing in transparency.
The firm had raised $3 million in Series A funding led by Dubai-based NB Ventures and Japan-based GMO Ventures in 2016, and a seed round of $1.3 million from Singapore-based Rebright Partners and others in 2015. Recently, it also raised $14 million as part of Series B round led by Fosun RZ Capital and Bertelsmann India Investments.
The start-up is now planning to hire 400 people — operation managers, supply managers, supervisors and ground-level teams — across 14 cities.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...