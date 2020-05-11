Hyderabad International Airport to introduce contactless terminal entry once lockdown ends

Tracking deals: Loadshare raises ₹100 cr in a Series B round
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
Hyderabad International Airport is deploying contactless entry at the airport terminal for the safety of passengers once it resumes operations post the Covid-19 lockdown.
While the new norms of social distancing are in place, the airport has added contactless entry. Under the process, instead of handing over the physical documents — travel itinerary and government photo ID card — to a CISF personnel for verification, a passenger will now be required to display the documents onto a high-definition camera installed at each gate of the domestic departure terminal.
The output of the camera will be verified by the CISF personnel from a specially designed computer monitor kept at a safe distance from the passengers. Upon document check and satisfaction of the CISF personnel, the passenger will be allowed inside the terminal building for check-in and other processes.
Other steps for safety
The airport has also positioned thermal cameras at each departure gate besides the document verification cameras at the domestic terminal to measure the temperature of every passenger in a non-intrusive way. Inside the terminal, all check-in counters, including immigration counters, adorn a new look. All counters are now fitted with acrylic shields to bar any direct contact between passengers and the check-in staff.
All check-in counters will have boarding card and baggage tag dispensing machines re-oriented towards the passengers. After the check-in, the passengers will themselves collect the boarding cards and baggage tags. They will themselves put the baggage tags on their check-in baggage and proceed for security screening, according to a statement.
Since the Airport already has e-boarding system in place, all passengers will use their boarding card either in physical copy or on their smartphone to scan board card reader at the e-gate and enter the boarding area for aircraft access.
The Airport has developed contactless water fountain for passengers to quench their thirst at any of the IR (infra red) based water-dispensing stations.
