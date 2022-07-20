IAPH appoints Ennarasu Karunesan as its representative in India

The Tokyo-based International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), the global ports’ forum for industry collaboration and excellence, has appointed Ennarasu Karunesan as its official representative in India.

Karunesan has over 33 years of leadership in the maritime and ports sector, having started his career in the port sector with the Mumbai port, and later with the Westport Container Terminal in Port Klang, Malaysia as its General Manager of operations and then, as its CEO from 2001 to 2004.

He returned to India to be Director & CEO of Chennai Container Terminal Ltd, Dubai Ports World, and CEO of the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Gujarat, India., says a release from IAPH.

IAPH Managing Director, Patrick Verhoeven commented : “We are pleased to have Ennarasu on board to increase our profile and activities with Indian ports. We believe that Indian ports, terminal operators, and EXIM trade partners have a key role to contribute to the world ports community in the areas of energy transition, data collaboration, and resilience, and the IAPH can represent their interests effectively on the world stage. Ennarasu will introduce them to the potential benefits of working closer with IAPH and its port member colleagues from around the world, reflecting the prominent rise of Indian trade in the world economy.”