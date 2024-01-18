India is the fastest-growing major market for Lufthansa and the German airline is redeploying capacity from other countries to serve India, said its chief commercial officer Heiko Reitz on Thursday.

Lufthansa launched a new service to Hyderabad on Tuesday, adding to its existing network of four cities in India. The airline operates 64 weekly flights to India connecting passengers to Germany and beyond.

Also read: Lufthansa Airlines launches new flight services to Frankfurt from Hyderabad

“Our capacity to India is now 14 per cent higher than pre-Covid time, and this is quite big because over all we are not at 100 pet cent yet,” he said.

“India’s market is growing at high pace. There is space for many airlines to grow in the market,” Reitz said when asked about competition in the market.