GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines, has announced the launch of direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany commencing today.

With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 1:55 am and arrive in Frankfurt at 7:05 am. The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 11:55 pm.

In the recent years, 40 per cent of the travellers from India to North America chose European airports as transit hubs. The convenient timing of Lufthansa’s flights aligns perfectly with this trend, offering efficient onward connections.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of new flight services to Frankfurt with Lufthansa Airlines. This connectivity will benefit travellers visiting Frankfurt as a transit point or for leisure trips and would open up multiple destinations in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America via Frankfurt,’‘ Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport said in a release.

George Ettiyil, Senior Director, South Asia, Lufthansa Group said, “With our new Hyderabad-Frankfurt service we now offer Indian passengers x64 weekly flights to our hubs in Europe and onward connections to the biggest network on the continent,’‘

“As we launch Hyderabad, our capacity to India has increased by 14 per cent (relative to 2019), making this country the fastest growing major market for Lufthansa. In the past three months we have launched 2 new routes from the subcontinent to Europe, thus demonstrating the strong importance of India to the Lufthansa Group,’‘ he added.

Between January and October 2023, nearly four lakh passengers travelled from Hyderabad to Europe, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

“This surge in passenger demand underscores the potential of this new route. India ranks third globally in Schengen visa applications, with over six lakh applications submissions in 2022. This signifies a strong desire for European travel among Indians, further emphasizing the relevance of this direct connection,’‘ the release added.