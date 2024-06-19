A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message on Tuesday. Following the information, the flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at nearly 10.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline confirmed the bomb threat and said protocol was followed and that all passengers were disembarked safely.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay,” the airline said.

“All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area,” it added.

On Tuesday, the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email.

According to news agency ANI, the police said the unknown person “threatened to blow up” the headquarters.

Following the threat email, the police searched the building and said that they did not find “anything suspicious.”

The officials said that security had been heightened following the threat.