IndiGo flies into ₹2,844-cr loss in Q1

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Closure of scheduled domestic air operations till May 24 and lower capacity deployment thereafter on account of Covid-19, significantly impacted the first quarter results of IndiGo which reported a net loss of ₹2,844.3 crore for the quarter ended June. The airline had reported a net profit of ₹1203.1 crore during the same quarter last year.
According to Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, CAPA, India, “This is the highest ever loss posted by IndiGo”.
The government stopped all domestic and international flights from March 25 till May 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the airline said its total income for the quarter ended June was at ₹1143.8 crore, a decline of 88.3 per cent over the same period last year, while passenger ticket revenue declined 93.1 per cent to ₹585.4 crore while ancillary revenues stood at ₹168.8 crore, registering a decline of 81.3 per cent over the same period last year.
The airline said it had a strong balance sheet with total cash of ₹18,449.8 crore, including free cash of ₹7527.6 crore and ₹10,922.2 crore of restricted cash, as on June 30.
Addressing financial analysts after the results were declared, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said the domestic fare caps need to be removed as quickly as possible arguing that this is something which will also benefit passengers. The government capped fares at the upper and lower levels when flying restarted on May 25. Initially the fare cap was till midnight of August 24 but this has now been extended till November 24.
“The contribution of our international charters after covering for variable costs have been quite encouraging. We intend to continue with charter flights even as we ramp up capacity,’ he added.
The airline operated over 1,000 flights in the first week after lockdown was lifted.
Dutta said the airline unit revenues were reasonably strong though at very low capacity levels. “We have seen an 11.1 per cent improvement in yields in the quarter as compared to the same period last year which was the time Jet Airways shut down. The flights we operated made a significantly positive contribution which has helped us off set part of our fixed costs,” he added.
The airline aims to deploy around 60-70 per cent of its fleet in the third quarter . “This is subject to government lifting capacity restrictions,” Dutta said.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...