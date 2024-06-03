IndiGo will add ten new destinations in FY25, as it continues to spread its wings within India and overseas.

The destinations will include a mix of domestic and international points. This includes Mauritius, and its third destination in Thailand, airline's CEO Pieter Elbers, said on sidelines of IATA AGM, in Dubai on Monday.

Elbers said, international air market from India, is growing at a faster pace, as Indian travellers have become more aspirational.

The capacity expansion, and network addition, comes on the back of record fourth quarter profit in FY2024. While the airline continues to struggle with supply chain issues, it has guided for capacity growth in early double digits in FY25.

In the last two years, IndiGo has added 22 destinations, and is also expanding partnerships with other carriers for passenger feed. At present, it flies to over 120 destinations, including 33 overseas.

On Monday, IndiGo and Japan Airlines also announced a code share partnership, that will allow the Japanese carrier to improve its connectivity to India.

"Japan has been increasing in popularity amongst Indian travellers, as both countries are working to strengthen bilateral relationships and ease the visa norms. This phase of the partnership, expands the choices available to Japan Airlines customers, for journeys to/from Japan, using IndiGo’s extensive network in India," said Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President Network Planning & Revenue Management, IndiGo

(The writer is in Dubai at the invitation of IATA).