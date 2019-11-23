IRCTC issues notices to 47 on-board private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 on-board private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the Railway subsidiary said on Saturday. The move is aimed to improve catering services in trains.

Those served notices amount to just 13 per cent of the total on-board catering contracts numbering 358.

Out of these, IRCTC has already discontinued 24 contracts for non adherence to the stipulated performance standards. The performance of remaining 23 contractors is under watch, and after reassessment, suitable action will be taken.

“The company will not spare under performers and will discontinue their contracts if found below benchmark,” it said in the statement.

IRCTC has also deployed its catering supervisors and assistants in most of passenger trains to monitor the catering services and address the grievances of the passengers on a real-time basis.

The company has also been conducting audits in various trains, base kitchens, food plazas through third-party auditors for assessing the food safety and hygiene levels in the units.

Other important measures being taken by IRCTC to further improve the quality of on-board catering services include mandatory billing through POS machines and use of bio-degradable packaging material of meals being served.