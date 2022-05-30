hamburger

IRCTC net more than doubles in Q4 to ₹213.78 crore

Our Bureau | Updated on: May 30, 2022

Board declares a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share

Aided by a sharp increase in internet ticketing and catering revenues, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported more than doubling of net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 at ₹213.78 crore compared to net profit of ₹103.78 crore in same quarter of previous fiscal. 

The latest bottomline performance was higher than the net profit of ₹208.80 crore recorded in the December 31, 2021 quarter. 

For the entire fiscal 2021-22, IRCTC’s net profit zoomed to ₹668 crore compared to net profit of ₹187 crore in the previous fiscal, the latest filings with the stock exchanges showed. 

The Board of Directors of IRCTC have recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share (face value of ₹2 per share). It maybe recalled that the company had paid an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for financial year 2021-22.

For the quarter under review, the total revenue from operations doubled to ₹690.96 crore (₹338.78 crore). The December 2021 quarter saw total revenues of ₹540.21 crore. 

For the entire fiscal 2021-22, IRCTC recorded a total income of ₹1,879.47 crore (₹776.66 crore).

The company said its fourth quarter revenue from internet ticketing was at ₹292.82 crore, compared to ₹212.01 crore. From catering, its revenue jumped four fold to ₹266.19 crore (₹67.38 crore). The revenue from Rail Neer stood at ₹51.88 crore (₹27.80 crore)..

Published on May 30, 2022
