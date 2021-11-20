IRCTC resumes cooked food supply on trains

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has resumed cooked food services on trains after the Ministry of Railways scrapped its decision to terminate all contracts of mobile catering for supplying cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens.
The move follows resumption of normal train services from November 12 with about 23.26 lakh reserved passengers booked a day.
In view of the resurgence of rail travel and easing of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided to resume cooked food services on trains, along with ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, the Ministry of Railways wrote in a letter to IRCTC.
Further, prepaid catering services with opt-out option would be restored on premium trains, the Ministry told IRCTC.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Past credit events have taught us that even the highest AAA ratings must be taken with a pinch of salt
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...