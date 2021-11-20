Logistics

IRCTC resumes cooked food supply on trains

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 20, 2021

The move follows resumption of normal train services from November 12

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has resumed cooked food services on trains after the Ministry of Railways scrapped its decision to terminate all contracts of mobile catering for supplying cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens.

The move follows resumption of normal train services from November 12 with about 23.26 lakh reserved passengers booked a day.

In view of the resurgence of rail travel and easing of Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided to resume cooked food services on trains, along with ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, the Ministry of Railways wrote in a letter to IRCTC.

Further, prepaid catering services with opt-out option would be restored on premium trains, the Ministry told IRCTC.

