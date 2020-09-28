Jet Airways: CoC may pick plan of Kalrock Capital, Murari Lal Jalan

The Committee of Creditors for Jet Airways is veering towards picking the resolution plan offered by the consortium comprising financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan, a UAE-based entrepreneur.

Sources close to the ongoing debt resolution process told BusinessLine that negotiations are on with the bidders and a final decision is likely in October before the deadline set by the NCLT expires. Another consortium, comprising Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd along with Imperial Capital Investments LLC (ICIL), had also placed a financial bid.

According to sources, the offer made by Kalrock Capital is around ₹475 crore in equity and NCDs in addition to approximately ₹400 crore to meet the costs related to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). This includes the fees for the resolution professional and other coststo manage Jet Airways assets.

The offer by the other consortium, led by Sanjay Mandavia’s Flight Simulation Technique Centre, is understood to be around ₹770 crore but the cost of the CIRP may not be paid by FSTC. Both bidders have offered equity to the lenders in addition to cash upfront but the Kalrock consortium has offered higher equity than Mandavia. Sources said the bidders can change the offers over the next five days after which it will be put to vote. The winning bid will require at least 66 per cent of the lenders’ votes.