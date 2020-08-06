Kisan Rail to be launched on Friday

Kisan Rail, the exclusive parcel trains to carry fresh and perishable farm produce as announced in the current Union Budget, will be launched on Friday with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remotely flagging off a goods train plying between Nashik in Maharashtra and Patna in Bihar at 11 am, an Agriculture Ministry release said on Thursday.

Launched as a pilot, the train would make four weekly trips starting Friday and will stop at a dozen major stations between Devlali in Nashik and Danapur, near Patna. These stations are Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanour, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, and Buxar.

The train, which will leave Devlali on 11 am on every Friday till August 30, will have 10 parcel vans and one language break van. The train which will reach Danapur on Saturday evening will return to Devlali on Sunday 12 noon.

“Farmers can dispatch their produce between any two of these stations but passengers will not be allowed on the train,” said an Agriculture Ministry official. Freight charges for these trains would be 33 per cent lower than that normally charged for parcels on passenger trains, the official said, adding that the Railways would launch similar trains on other routes subsequently after the pilot.