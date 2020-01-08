KRDCL to showcase semi high speed rail project at ASCEND Kerala 2020

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) will showcase the Semi High Speed Rail (SHSR) corridor project before captains of industry and policy makers on the opening day of the global investors meet ASCEND KERALA 2020 at Kochi on Thursday.
Billed as a game-changer in Kerala’s infrastructure and economic development, the Rs 66,405-crore Thiruvanathapuram-Kasaragod rail corridor, which has been named the Silver Line, will be one of the major projects to be showcased at the two-day meet at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.
Silver Line, a project of K-Rail a joint venture of Kerala Government and the Ministry of Railways, holds great investment potential for those planning to invest in Kerala’s mega projects. The project has been cleared by the State Cabinet and also received in-principle approval of the Ministry of Railways which enables pre- investment activities.
There are investment opportunities in Transit Orient developments, Engineering-Procurement-Construction contracts worth Rs 38,000 crore for civil, electrical & system works, supply and operation of rail coaches, supply and operation of high speed freight trains, supply and operation of tourist trains, renewal power generation of around 300 MW, power storage systems etc. Opportunity also exist for any investor to directly invest in the project SPV.
Trains running on Silver Line will be covering the 532 km end-to-end distance from Kochuveli in the state capital to Kasaragod by four hours, which now takes around 12 hours.
The project will generate over 50,000 jobs during its construction and 11,000 people will get employment on completion.
