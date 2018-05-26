Krishnapatnam port to offer scrap import facilities

The Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district has obtained permission to import scrap and has installed all the required facilities, according to a press release.

Port Chief Executive Officer Anil Yendluri said, the Rapiscan system and other facilities have been installed at the port to handle the scrap containers efficiently and quickly. Scrap can be inspected at the port through the scanners without conducting physical examination. The cargo can be handled at the lowest cost and less time, he added.

The facility would be a boon for metal industries importing scrap in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.