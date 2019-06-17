Logistics

Lenders to take Jet Airways to NCLT

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 17, 2019 Published on June 17, 2019

Jet Airways owed about ₹14,000 crore to financial and operational creditors.   -  Reuters

SBI-led consortium was searching for suitable investors for the debt-strapped airline

Lenders to Jet Airways on Monday decided to drag the airline to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after failing to find an investor. A meeting of lenders was held today to consider the way forward in respect of Jet Airways.

“After due deliberations, lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the Investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC,” said a statement from the lenders.

Lenders led by State Bank of India have been taking efforts to find a resolution for Jet Airways outside the IBC. The banks were searching for suitable investors for the debt-strapped airline. Etihad, the 24 per cent stake holder in the airline had also approached Mumbai-based Hinduja Group for the same. However, according to sources, the meetings so far have not formulated in a concrete proposal.

Prior to the temporary shut down on April 17, the full-service carrier owed about ₹14,000 crore to financial and operational creditors.

Published on June 17, 2019
NCLT
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Next Story

Boeing says sorry for MAX 737 crashes, promises to learn lessons
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Boeing says sorry for MAX 737 crashes, promises to learn lessons