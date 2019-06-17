Lenders to take Jet Airways to NCLT

Lenders to Jet Airways on Monday decided to drag the airline to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after failing to find an investor. A meeting of lenders was held today to consider the way forward in respect of Jet Airways.

“After due deliberations, lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the Investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC,” said a statement from the lenders.

Lenders led by State Bank of India have been taking efforts to find a resolution for Jet Airways outside the IBC. The banks were searching for suitable investors for the debt-strapped airline. Etihad, the 24 per cent stake holder in the airline had also approached Mumbai-based Hinduja Group for the same. However, according to sources, the meetings so far have not formulated in a concrete proposal.

Prior to the temporary shut down on April 17, the full-service carrier owed about ₹14,000 crore to financial and operational creditors.