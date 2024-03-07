The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has announced plans to develop Guna and Shivpuri airports in Madhya Pradesh under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. This initiative aims to improve regional air connectivity and make air travel more accessible for residents in these areas.

Guna Airport, owned by the state government, was identified for development under the UDAN 5.2 scheme. MoCA has allocated ₹45 crore for its development. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will play a crucial role, providing Communication, Navigation, Surveillance (CNS)/Air Traffic Management (ATM), and Aeronautical Information Services (AIS). Additionally, AAI will manage the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the airport.

Similarly, Shivpuri Airport, located in the Shivpuri district and also owned by the state government, will be developed under UDAN 5.2. This airport is designated for operation with 9-seater aircraft. Notably, Spirit Air, a new startup airline, has placed bids for the Shivpuri-Bhopal route. MoCA has allocated ₹45 Crore for the development of Shivpuri Airport, and similar to Guna, AAI will provide CNS/ATM/AIS facilities and services and manage O&M activities.

These developments are expected to significantly improve air connectivity not only for Shivpuri and Bhopal but also for surrounding areas. This improved accessibility is anticipated to boost trade, commerce, and tourism, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region.