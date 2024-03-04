The Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN in October 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses. The UDAN scheme aims to provide connectivity to unserved and underserved airports of the country through the revival of existing airstrips and airports.

The nine airports identified for revival and operation under the UDAN scheme are Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Solapur, Amravati, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Gondia, and Sindhudurg. The total budget of ₹561.20 crores has been sanctioned for the development of these airports in the State. Kolhapur, known for its foundry, leather shoes, sugar trade, and jaggery, has received the highest budget allocation of ₹305.93 crore during this period, of which ₹296.59 crore (97%) has been utilized.

Amravati in the Vidarbha region has received the second-highest allocation of ₹100 crore and has utilized ₹66 crore till date.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, known for their scenic beauty and Hapus mango variety, have not received any budget till date. Nanded, in the Marathwada region, has received the lowest budget allocation of ₹0.20 crore, which has been fully utilized. Solapur, famous for its blankets, has received ₹80 crore but has utilized just ₹15 crore so far.

Demand by Industries

Industrial bodies in the State have been demanding that the government strengthen the airline network to benefit industries from improved connectivity. Elected representatives from these districts have also been demanding that the union government intervene and hold talks with airlines to run their services in these cities.

Experts say that the UDAN scheme has made significant strides in enhancing regional air connectivity in Maharashtra, with a substantial portion of the allocated budget already utilized. However, there remain challenges in ensuring equitable distribution of funds among all identified airports and also ensure utilization of the allocated budget.