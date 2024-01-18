A.P. Moller–Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, broke ground for its upcoming ₹113 crore Cold Store facility at Mehsana in North Gujarat, stated an official release. Being built exclusively for HyFun Foods, the brand-new facility will offer temperature-controlled storage solutions for perishable frozen processed food items.

Maersk’s new Cold Store facility spread over 2.6 lakh square feet will be constructed close to the HyFun Foods’ manufacturing facility and will serve as the mother Cold Store facility. The 14,700-pallet position facility will be built at the Fanidhar Mega Food Park and will be one of India’s largest single-shed cold stores. The large facility will help the customer store all the cargo in a single facility instead of multiple smaller facilities before dispatch.

Cold chain logistics

“Frozen food items need high quality, unbroken cold chain logistics solutions to preserve their integrity. Our new, state-of-the-art facility at Mehsana will be equipped with the highest standards of temperature compliance, with customised racking system to suit customer’s exact requirements, and modern technology to ensure top-notch operational accuracy,” said Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia.

Maersk’s existing integrated cold chain solution provided to the customer will continue to ensure that an unbroken cold chain logistics solution is provided to the customer as the cargo moves from the manufacturing facility. This includes landside transportation to the port by road and rail, coordination at the port, customs clearances and ocean transportation for all export cargo, making this investment a step towards a truly integrated and end-to-end logistics solution.

Container Management

Maersk also provides the customer with Captain Peter solution, a Remote Container Management system, that provides full visibility to the customer during cold chain transportation. It monitors temperature and other critical elements necessary to ensure the integrity of cold chain logistics at the fingertip of the customer.

The facility will boast of operational and sustainable excellence using Ammonia refrigeration, which is a natural gas with zero Global Warming Potential (GWP). The facility will also use high-efficiency compressors that operate with lower power consumption. PIR panels will be used at the cold store facility which are built for fire resistance and have lower thermal conductivity.

The facility will be equipped with modern warehouse management systems that will ensure the most efficient inventory management. It also provides real-time visibility to the customer on inventory developments in order to let the customer make informed decisions on inventory management. The facility will adhere to the highest safety standards as well such as a human-friendly staging area and a robust fire detection and firefighting system, the release added.