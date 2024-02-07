Malaysia Airlines, which commenced operations from Thiruvananthapuram in November last year, proposes to double the current frequency in the Kuala Lumpur sector with effect from April 3. The airline currently operates two flights a week from here, and will increase this to four in response to what a company spokesman described as ‘positive load factor performance and increase in demand.’

The decision comes on the heels of a similar initiative in the Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur sector with effect from January 15. Expansion of services to Thiruvananthapuram will amplify the airline’s connectivity to India to 71 flights weekly. Currently, Malaysian Airlines operates from nine major hubs in the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Amritsar.

Integral part of network

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said ‘India remains an integral part of Malaysia Airlines’ global network. With the introduction of the additional frequency to Thiruvananthapuram, we will be strengthening our connectivity with 71 weekly flights from nine key hubs. Furthermore, we are thrilled to introduce special fares for Indian travellers, providing them enhanced flexibility and travel options to explore Malaysia, strengthening our position as the gateway to Asia and beyond. ’

Offers special fares

To commemorate increase in flight frequency, the airline is offering special promotional fares for travellers from India to Malaysia. These are applicable from Thiruvananthapuram, starting from ₹12,999 all-in return, or from Ahmedabad from ₹21,799 all-in return, and available for purchase from now until February 11, 2024, for travel up to 12 May 2024.

More information is available at the official Malaysia Airlines website www.malaysiaairlines.com or the company app.