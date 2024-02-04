IndiGo is discussions with Qatar Airways and aircraft lessors to wet lease aircraft to cover up for the grounding of its Pratt & Whitney powered Airbus A320Neo aircraft.

Under a wet lease the lessor provides pilots, engineers and crew to the lessee. Currently the airline has two Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines and ten Airbus A320s on wet lease from Smart Lynx Airline from Europe.

IndiGo last week said 75 of its aircraft have been grounded due to issues with the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines. As on December 31, the airline has 358 planes in its fleet.

Engine issues

The airline is extending leases of in service aircraft and taking planes on wet lease as a mitigation measure. IndiGo has guided for 12 per cent year on year capacity growth in fourth quarter FY 24 but maintaining capacity growth is being seen as a challenge in view of grounding.

IndiGo did not comment on wet leasing planes from Qatar Airways.

“There have been preliminary discussions with Qatar Airways for wet leasing its 737 Max aircraft. These have business class seats and can be used on domestic or international routes,” said a person in know.