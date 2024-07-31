Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, on Monday further strengthened the airport’s security infrastructure with the addition of advanced equipment provided to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

These include a second bullet resistant vehicle for the quick response team, and bomb detection and disposal squad tools.

The airport also handed over a suspect luggage containment vehicle, a miniature remote operated vehicle, an IR illuminator, and night vision binoculars with a range finder to the CISF. Additionally, the security team at Mangaluru International Airport received two electric scooters, which will be used to patrol the entry and exit roads of the airport.

Highest standards of safety and security

A media statement said, this initiative ensures that Mangaluru International Airport is fully compliant with all bomb detection and disposal squad requirements mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer of Mangaluru International Airport -- who handed over a symbolic key of the bullet resistant vehicle to Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant of CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer – said: “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security at Mangaluru International Airport. The deployment of these advanced security measures reflects our ongoing dedication to enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency.”