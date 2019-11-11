Maruti Ertiga leads the market in MPV segment

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's (MSIL) multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Ertiga has emerged as the largest selling product in its segment, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor's (TKM) famous brand Innova Crysta has fallen in sales during April-October period.

According to numbers gathered from the various dealers’ sources across the country, the sales of Ertiga is growing and is selling around 8,000 units a month. Between April and October this year, the company has sold 55,608 units as compared with 28,464 units in the corresponding period last year, growing by 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Whereas, TKM has sold 35,014 units of the Innova Crysta during this period, down 24 per cent YoY, against 46,047 units in April-October 2018.

On the monthly basis also MSIL sold 7,197 units of the Ertiga during October, while TKM sold 5,062 units of the Innova Crysta.

Interestingly, MSIL's latest product – XL6 in the same segment – is also drawing more customers, as pricing of the product is made 'affordable' for the segment buyers. The Ertiga is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹10 lakh, the XL6 costs between ₹9.80 lakh and ₹11.46 lakh (all ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India told BusinessLine that "Customer expectations from an MPV today are not just limited to space but they aspire for one with good design, comfort and technologically advanced features that would make them stand out. Both Ertiga and XL6 meet these changing aspirations of customers. On one hand Ertiga is spacious, comfortable and practical MPV to customers whereas XL6 offers a modern design coupled with exclusive captain seats and chic interiors."

Apart from the pricing, the advantage that Ertiga and XL6 both get is that they are available in BS-VI petrol, as per the latest norm which will come up from April 2020. However, the diesel variant of the Ertiga will soon discontinue as it is not ready with BS-VI engine yet and MSIL does not have the technology yet on BS-VI diesel. Both Ertiga and XL6 are powered by K15 petrol Smart Hybrid engine with Li-ion battery.

On the other hand, TKM is ready with the BS-VI engines and is ready to roll out the newer versions of the Innova Crysta, but because of the lack of fuel availability across the country, the company is delaying the launch, sources from the company said. The BS-VI fuel (both petrol and diesel) is available only in Delhi-NCR right now.

According to a company official, the sales of the Innova Crysta is down compared to last year because of the various reasons, including economic downturn and that is why people are buying on need base, and also newer models from competitors at lower price.

The price of the Innova Crysta starts around ₹15 lakh for the petrol (BS-IV) version going up to ₹22 lakh , the diesel (BS-IV) starts at around ₹15.70 lakh and goes up to ₹24 lakh (all ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, the engines of MPV from Toyota are much more powerful as compared to any product in this segment. While its petrol engine is available in 2.7 Litres, the diesel has two options - 2.4L and 2.8L.