Masterplan for Noida Airport at Jewar gets all approvals

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on Tuesday announced securing final nod on the masterplan for the Noida International Airport (NIA), being developed at Jewar near the national capital.

Expected to be operational in 2024-25, this will be the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Inputs from aviation consultants

According to a statement issued by YIAPL, once completed, the airport will house two passenger terminals. Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million passengers per year and Terminal 2 a capacity of 40 million passengers per year. The first NIA masterplan sets the foundation for developing different avenues at various strategic locations across the airport site and thereby launching NIA as a destination in itself. It will be a confluence of air travel, high speed rail, metro, and road transport.

“Though the masterplan is prepared to accommodate the demand throughout the 40-year concession period with two runways, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has larger aspirations over the broader time horizon to ultimately have five runways,” the statement said, adding that the masterplan was prepared in close collaboration with aviation consultants Landrum & Brown and experts from Zurich Airport International. The approval was secured from NIAL, DGCA, AAI, BCAS and necessary environmental authorities.

The first terminal (T1) will be built in two stages — the first for 12 million passengers per year, the second with an additional capacity for 18 million passengers per year. Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages — with a first stage capacity of 12 million passengers per year and second stage capacity of 18 million passengers per year. The forecourts for both terminals will have direct access to a single ground transportation centre.

Fast connectivity

Commenting on the development, Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of YIAPL, said that the approval of the master plan paves the way for the development of NIA for the next 40 years. “The masterplan reflects the goals and objectives set, by providing solutions that are financially prudent, cost-effective, and commercially sound; at the heart of it remains passenger convenience,” he said.

The statement mentioned that the design of the airport is focussing on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for domestic-to-domestic passengers as well as for domestic to international transfers and vice versa. NIA will provide sufficient night parking to support the strategic growth of Indian air carriers.

NIA is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft, it said adding that this will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process — delivering the best connecting time.

The masterplan includes provisions for an integrated and seamless road, rail, bus, and metro connectivity. Some of the strategic connectivity points comprise the metro extension from Noida to NIA as well as an airport station for the planned high speed rail link from Delhi to Varanasi. Yamuna Expressway will also connect NIA to the NCR region and city of Agra.

It also has provision for general corporate aviation facilities, including a VVIP terminal, a general aviation terminal and Heli taxi pads. These facilities will cater to the needs of state dignitaries and handle private jet movements and helicopters.