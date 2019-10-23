MMRDA plans to start trail runs for Metro 2A and 7 in 2020

The Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority is planning on starting trial runs for the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Mumbai Metro Line 7 during July-August 2020, State Government officials said.

The MMRDA is working simultaneously on multiple metro projects from which, metro line 2A which stretches from Dahisar to DN Nagar metro and metro line 7 stretches from Andheri East to Dahisar East. The distance covered by both the metros would be 35.1 Kms and will have an approximate daily ridership of 15.7 lakh.

The MMRDA has multiple infrastructure projects under its purview such as part of the Mumbai Metro, the monorail, Eastern and western express highways. An official said, “the reason why construction for different metro lines was happening simultaneously in the city was to ensure seamless travel. If we were to do it one after the other, then people would get off at one point and take their private cars or transport for the next point. It would also take years for us to have an efficient metro transportation system.”

The MMRDA is working simultaneously on different projects such as phase two of the monorail. Officials said that they had floated a tender and have received quotations from some Chinese players. “It will take some time since the rakes of the monorail are a patented technology but, the timeline for the work to pick up speed is one and a half year,” the same official said.

The Mumbai metro line three is under the purview of MMRCL in which MMRDA has 10 per cent stake. The other metro lines come under the purview of MMRDA.

The writer is an intern with BusinessLine